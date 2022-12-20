Father Causes a Negative Reaction by “Cruel” Punishment For Children’s Bad Behavior at Christmas

A father has divided TikTok viewers after sharing his “cruel” trick to make children behave well during the holidays.

In a viral video with 24.2 million views, TikTok user BennyG7070 filmed a lit fireplace, and gifts in festive wrapping paper were scattered around the room.

“Christmas is coming, here’s the top tip for parents,” he said, before revealing his rather controversial method of making sure his children behave themselves.

“Wrap up some empty boxes and pretend they are gifts. Then every time one of these little bastards misbehaves, throw one into the fire,” he explained.

The video ended with Dad grabbing an empty, neatly wrapped Christmas present and throwing it right into the roaring flames.

“Christmas is coming, and here’s a sure way to make sure your little pets behave properly,” he captioned the 16—second clip.

Father criticized for “cruel” way to force children to behave at Christmas

TikTok users were divided in the comments about the hack, many criticized the father and accused him of traumatizing his children.

“How to hurt children,” one critic wrote. “This is violence,” another shared.

“Oh yeah, let’s start with childhood trauma early and make them hate Christmas,” added a third.

“Don’t do this, some kids might get really scared, so I wouldn’t recommend it,” someone else said.

The content creator dismissed some of the criticism, as he later commented on his own video: “Hi, Karens!”

Others, however, found the controversial method amusing and came to the father’s defense.

“It’s a great idea if I could have done this with my kids when they were younger,” one parent commented along with a laughing crying emoji.

“As a mother of three, I will support this,” wrote another.

“My dad did it, we started behaving after that,” said a third.