Fate: The Winx Saga Will Have New Fairy and Characters in Season 2; Look!

Fate: The Winx Saga: Netflix is ​​already recording the 2nd season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The cast now has new characters and a new fairy: Flora. The darling fairy, originally from the animated series Clube das Winx, will make her debut on the live-action series — and will be played by Paulina Chávez (of Ashley Garcia’s The Expanding Universe, also on Netflix). Season 2 will also feature Éanna Hardwicke (of Normal People) as Sebastian, and newcomer Brandon Grace as Gray.

Returning from the original cast, we’ll have Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

Fate: The Winx Saga premiered in January, with six episodes. Season one follows the maturing journey of five fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school where they must learn to master their powers while discovering love and fighting monsters that threaten their very existence. The series is the first live-action adaptation of the fairies created by Iginio Straffi.

Season 2 of the series is being shot in the bucolic Irish county of County Wicklow. The release date for the new season of Fate: The Winx Saga has yet to be set. So far, eight episodes have been confirmed.

And you, what did you think of Flora's long-awaited arrival? Did you like the casting choices?