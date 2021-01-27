Fate: The Winx Saga – Netflix disappointing

Last Friday (22), Netflix bet their chips on the launch of Fate: The Winx Saga, a series based on the famous cartoon O Clube das Winx, shown in Brazil by SBT, in the 2000s.

Developed by Brian Young, alongside Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Jon Finn and original Winx creator Iginio Straffi, the production, despite its good audience, did not please streaming viewers for some issues seen in the first few minutes.

Check out more in the following review!

Fate: The Winx Saga and the dark approach to magic

In the first episode of the series, we met a group of young fairies who, apparently, just want to develop, more and more, their magic skills to be able to lead their lives as they always wanted. They are Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Terra (Eliot Salt), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen) and Musa (Elisha Applebaum).

For this, they will have the classes of a magical boarding school for fairies, known as Alfea, a place in which several specialists from the mystical world develop a series of activities so that everything is learned in a very practical way.

Although there was a very harmonic atmosphere at first, the production took a major turn in the narrative with the introduction of several devastating dark elements. All these nuances are gradually built to give clues to the spectators along the way.