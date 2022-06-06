Fate: The video of the second season of the Winx saga shows the first look at the fairy of the New Earth

Netflix presents a new commercial for the second season of “Destiny: The Saga of Winx”, in which for the first time you can see Flora, a widely advertised earth fairy who will soon make her debut in the series. Based on Nickelodeon’s hotly popular 2004 animated series The Winx Club, Destiny: The Winx Saga began streaming on Netflix in January 2021. The show has faced criticism for whitewashing the original characters of the Winx Club, as well as for relying too much on teenage cliches. . Nevertheless, despite the criticism, the series turned into a massive youth sensation, prompting Netflix to order a second season just a month after its release.

The first season tells about the harsh and dark adventures of the leading fire fairy Bloom performed by Abigail Cowan, as well as other fairies of Alphea. Sharp twists were plentiful, and viewers also got to know the Otherworld and its inhabitants, such as Burnt and Bloody Witches. Showrunner Brian Young says the first season only laid the groundwork for a true story that will be much more exciting and exciting as the show progresses. Young fulfilled his promise to expand the Winx universe in the second season when, in July 2021, he chose the star of the Expanding Universe series Ashley Garcia Paulina Chavez for the role of Flora, the earth fairy from the original series, who was noticeably absent in the first season. Now, Netlflix is finally offering a look at a new character.

As part of its Geeked Week 2022 lineup, Netlfix shared some promotional materials from the 2nd season of Fate: The Winx Saga. They have released a video as well as an image that gives the first glimpse of Chavez’s Flora. While viewers will still have to wait to see Flora in full fairy form, the new clip shows off her powers as she controls and stretches vines towards her cousin Terra, leaving her stunned.

Netlflix has also confirmed that the second season of “Destiny: The Winx Saga” will air sometime in the fall, although a specific premiere date has not yet been confirmed. When the show returns to Netflix, a lot is sure to happen. The finale of the first season completely changed the status quo in Alpheus: Rosalind from Leslie Sharp changed the leadership from Farah Dowling from Eve Best, and Andreas reappeared after the entire first season was considered dead. It is clear that the fairies are waiting for new challenges. in the next iteration, which may cause some of them to transform in the same way as Bloom in the first season finale.

Right now, it’s unclear how Flora will fit into the group of fairies in Alpheus and what her powers will look like, especially considering there’s another Earth fairy, Terra, who shares most of Flora’s supernatural powers. There is also a possibility that Flora may have a romantic arc with Brandon Grace’s new character Gray, who is also a specialist in Alpheus. However, this is an assumption at the moment. But more will become clear when the trailer for the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga is released.