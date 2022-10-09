“Fatal Patrol” Season 4 Trailer: HBO Max Announces Premiere Date Plus Additional Episodes

HBO Max has confirmed that the premiere of the 4th season of “Doom Patrol” will take place on December 8 with two brand new episodes. Every week after that, a new series will be released until January 5. Watch a preview of the new season in the video posted above.

In addition, it was announced that six more episodes of season 4 will be released in 2023.

“Doom Patrol” rethinks some of DC’s most famous superheroes: “Robotman”, aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man”, aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-woman”, aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Mad Jane”. (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg”, aka Victor Stone (Joyvan Wade), joined by former supervillain “Madame Rouge”, aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez).

Each member of the Doom Patrol was involved in a terrible accident that endowed them with superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Half support group, half superhero team, the Doom Patrol is a gang of super—powered freaks who are fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

The fourth season of Doom Patrol begins when the team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unpleasant surprise. Faced with an imminent demise, the Fatal Patrol must decide once and for all what is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

The series also stars Sky Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zook

“Doom Patrol” is produced by Berlanti Productions in conjunction with Warner Bros. Television, and showrunner Jeremy Carver, Jeff Jones, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serve as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.