Fatal Frame: Producer Explains Option Not To Release Compilation Now

Fatal Frame: Keisuke Kikuchi, the producer of the Fatal Frame series, gave an interview to traditional Japanese video game magazine Famitsu and talked a little about why Koei Tecmo didn’t release a remastered collection on the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Earlier this month Kikuchi himself had already said that the success of the Maiden of Black Water re-release could serve as a driving force for the release of more games, but now we have a clearer vision of the series’ prestige within the production company.

“First and foremost, we wanted to focus on having as many people as possible playing Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, the latest installment in the series,” explained Kikuchi. “After all, we are very confident that this title will be well accepted by everyone who will experience the franchise for the first time.”

“It’s been a long time since their original release in 2014, so I was a little worried. However, we’ve received a warmer reception than I was imagining in North America, Europe and Asia, where they’ll be playing for the first time. Japanese horror style is being well accepted across the ocean!”

Let’s hope Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water really does reach many new fans when the game hits PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on October 28th! And you, what do you think of the series? I would like to see a collection