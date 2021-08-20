Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Will Be Upgraded For Free In The New Generation

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, In a message posted on its official Twitter profile, Koei Tecmo revealed that those who purchase a copy of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to update for free for the new generation of consoles.

“Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will have a free upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S (via Smart Delivery). We will share more information soon,” says the message.

Originally released for Wii U in 2014, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will arrive on October 28th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and the success of this edition could generate a sequel to the franchise. in the future.