Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water hits consoles and PC in October

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water: Those who enjoy the Fatal Frame series will have the chance to check out what Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water has to offer in October – more precisely on the 28th, when it will be available in versions for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch.

It was also announced that the game will feature a Digital Deluxe Ediiton featuring a copy of the game, a digital art book and six costumes inspired by old characters from the series (Mio Amakura and Rei Kurosawa for Yuri, Mayu Amakura and two by Miku Hinasaki for Thousand ea from Kei Amakura to Ken). In addition, those who reserve the title up to two weeks before the launch will also have an outfit inspired by a model present in Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout.

Finally, a new trailer for the game was also released, which you can check in the window below:

It is noteworthy that Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is an enhanced version of the title originally released for Wii U in 2014.