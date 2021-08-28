Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Have 50 Minutes of Gameplay On PS4

Those with an eye on Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water can thank Famitsu magazine, as the Japanese publication this week released a video showing 50 minutes of the title’s gameplay in the PlayStation 4 edition.

The recording you can see below has some comments on other topics, so if you want to jump straight into action, advance the replay bar to the 17:22 mark (the sequence goes on until approximately 1:10:40) and enjoy this content delivered as part of the Famitsu LIVE program.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch on October 28th.