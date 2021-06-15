Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Arrives At Switch in 2021

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, During Nintendo Direct’s E3 2021, Nintendo announced that Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water for Nintendo Switch. It is a port of Fatal Frame 5 from Wii U, which now arrives on the Big N hybrid console in 2021.

During the trailer, we see some details of Koei Tecmo’s horror game, but no specific release date was revealed. Check out the trailer:

Despite being a good news for fans of the franchise, who have been without a new game for years, it is still a port of the Wii U version (considered the weakest of the series by fans).

