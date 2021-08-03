Fatal Frame: Koei Tecmo registers Zero brand in Japan

Fatal Frame: They’re letting Fatal Frame fans dream! After all, the last few months have been full of news for fans of this classic horror series. In May Koei Tecmo announced a new story just for Pachinko, and at E3 2021 we learned that Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be ported from Wii U to PC and consoles.

Today the Gematsu website confirmed that Koei Tecmo also officially registered its rights to the Zero logo last July 7th in Japan, which while not necessarily means that we will have even more games on the way, at least signals a clear interest in keep the franchise in your care.

Koei Temco trademarked the Zero (Fatal Frame / Project Zero) series logo on July 7 in Japan (published today) https://t.co/Z0VlybUs5W pic.twitter.com/r2aQHt05tR — Gematsu (@gematsucom) August 2, 2021

For those who are confused, Zero is the name of the Fatal Frame franchise in Japan. In Europe and Australia it is called Project Zero, so the three names represent the same series. In other words, Koei Tecmo seems willing to continue releasing games from the Fatal Frame series for a long time, although no new announcements have been made.

