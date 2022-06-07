Fat Joe gets a new TV show

Bronx rapper Fat Joe has made a name for himself in recent years as a presenter as well as a presenter. During the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Joe launched The Fat Joe Show, a live Instagram show where he interviewed high-profile guests. Now “The Fat Joe Show” is coming out in prime time on a major network.

Fat Joe started the “Fat Joe Show” during the pandemic

Fat Joe first broadcast The Fat Joe Show, which he calls The Big Big Show, from his home in March 2020, when musicians and fans around the world were stuck at home locked up. Rapper “All the Way Up” discussed some of the latest developments in hip-hop with industry representatives and other famous guests.

Looking back on the creation of The Fat Joe Show, Joe told Insider in 2021 that it was an impromptu decision stemming from his desire to communicate with his fans from afar.

“I thought it was a really special time to get on the air and start chatting with my fans and subscribers,” he said. “We just let them know that we are all scared together, but we will cope.”

The show became known as the “Fat Joe Show” and hit the headlines due to several important moments, for example, when New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez first announced that she was voting for then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Other high-profile guests on the show included Dr. Anthony Fauci, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Floyd Mayweather, Jamie Foxx, Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal and Diddy, among others.

Joe’s interview with Diddy led to a syndication agreement with the rapper and recording executive Revolt TV’s cable network to broadcast The Fat Joe Show on television. He continued the show throughout 2021 and 2022 with interviewees including Wendy Williams and other rappers Busta Rhymes and The Game.

“The Fat Joe Show” Airs on Starz

Speaking in June 2022 on Mat Hoff’s show “My Expert Opinion”, Joe told “breaking news” about the future of Fat Joe’s Show. He announced that the series will be broadcast in prime time on the Starz network. And not only that, Diddy will be one of Joe’s partners on the project.

“After all, every Sunday after watching BMF and Power, you’ll be watching The Fat Joe Show on the Starz network,” he said. “There were a lot of channels trying to get this shit. Puff is my partner, and we chose him because every Sunday is prime time, and I can’t tell you anything else. I’ve already reported the news. No one has ever heard that.”

50 Cent has 2 shows on Starz

Fat Joe won’t be the only rapper with a show on the Starz network. In 2014, former G-Unit rapper 50 Cent became an executive producer and starred in the popular TV series Power; he became an executive producer of additional episodes of Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force on the network.

Since 2021, 50 Cent has been the executive producer of the Starz BMF series. However, in 2022, his relationship with the network came into question after he announced that his upcoming TV series “Moment in Time: Massacre” (which recounts his 2005 arguments with a former member of G-Unit The Game) would not be promoted at Starz. .