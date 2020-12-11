Fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card introduced

The stocks of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT model, which was put on the market recently, were sold out within minutes. Released by AMD as a RTX 3090 competitor, the graphics card is $ 500 cheaper than its competitor. Apart from the reference design, special design models of the card started to appear. One of them, the Asus ROG STRIX LC, is considered the fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Problems in GDDR6 memory production also negatively affect the stock of graphics cards.

Fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card Asus ROG STRIX LC introduced

Following the RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC, which was launched by Asus last month, a liquid-cooled model was introduced for the RX 6900 XT. The graphics card, which has 3 8-pin power connectors, is considered the fastest RX 6900 XT model on the market. One of the reasons for this is that the card is self-liquid cooler. The video card with a 240 mm external radiator also has a fan on it.

The video card, which has 2 DisplayPort 1.4, 1 HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C outputs, is connected to the radiator with a 60 cm long pipe. Described as the fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT, the ROG STRIX LC model also supports ASUS FanConnect II and GPU Tweak II. No price announcement has been made for the liquid-cooled graphics card, which is expected to be released by the end of the year. However, if we look at the features of the card, it is expected to be much more expensive than the reference model.

Recently, the production shortage of GDDR6 modules has affected many new graphics cards, except for the RTX 3080 and 3090. Analysts predict that this stock shortage will occur by February. Graphics cards are not the only area where there is a shortage of stock. Nowadays, it is very difficult to find PlayStation 5. The introduction of multiple hardware in late 2020 made production difficult.



