“Fast page” tag to web pages in the Chrome Android app

The Chrome Android app is starting to add “fast page” tags to text-based menus for websites it thinks are of high quality. The company says these tags will be based on signals from a variety of criteria called Key Web Data. These metrics include various user experience criteria, including page load time, responsiveness, and measuring how long the content remains stable during the page loading.

Currently there is only one thing to do to see if a page meets Google standards. That is, before visiting a page, press lightly to open the menu and see the “quick page” tag here.

Ultimately, this “fast page” will be listed higher in Google search results as well. Google had previously stated that the Criteria for Important Web Data will become a criterion for listing search results.

In the blog post announcing the tags, Google says that optimizing for Important Web Data will require some investments to improve page quality. Developers are reminded to pay attention to these in order to stay on top of the Google search engine. The company emphasizes that it has also updated its developer tools to list recommendations on what to do to achieve these page quality goals. There is also Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages format called AMP. This format was previously released to make the mobile web faster. Now, for the same purpose, Google is taking a second step.

Revenue from search is one of Google’s parent company Alphabet’s most important revenue streams. Although there is a year-over-year decline in revenues, exploration revenues accounted for $ 21.3 billion of the total revenue of $ 38.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

“Fast page” tags are included in the Chrome 85 beta version. If developers want to see how this feature works on their pages before it’s made public, Google also provides instructions on how to enable it for them.



