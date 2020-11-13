Fast Laughts, the new Netflix feature inspired by TikTok

It is a fact that TikTok has revolutionized social networks as we know them. It is no longer valid to make short and eye-catching videos for your contacts to see, you need more filters and editing options to make a fun and eye-catching video. This is how the Chinese app does it and how its competitors have copied it. But the format has gone deeper, so much so that even Netflix has opened Fast Laughts inspired by TikTok.

Netflix clones TikTok

You like a video, you stay to watch it. You don’t like it, move on to the next one. That’s how easy it is to use TikTok, so much so that thanks to the time you spend watching a video the app will show you new ones related to those topics. It also has its own search engine to enter and find the trends that you like the most, in case there are content creators that can help you find more about the trends you are looking for.

Netflix works in a similar way, the VOD service that has left us series like Stranger Things, The Witcher or Ratched to name some of the most recent. In its application you will have the opportunity to see which are the best series of the moment and the most recommended, but soon you will have a function that will help you choose or discover your next series.

We are talking about the new feature called Fast Laughts. Its interface is very reminiscent of TikTok, so much so that it even has the same button layout. In his case, he will offer you after a brief presentation some of the best moments of the series that may make you laugh or remember a top moment of a series that you like. They are small extracts and you can enjoy them in vertical format, like the Chinese social network.

It should be noted that the button panel is somewhat different. You will always have the series in question in the upper left and on the right you will have the icons to interact with the short video. Among these interactions you have that of Lol, which would be laughter or the equivalent of Like, a button to add to your list of future views, a button to send to a contact, to play and finally to see the rest of stellar moments of the series.

Momentary restrictions

Now that you know about the new Netflix feature called Fast Laughts, you have to know a few things. The first is its availability, which will only be in the United States, England and some markets for the moment. The second is that only users of an iOS terminal will have access to this function for now.



