Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel Talks About The Rock’s Acting In The Franchise

Fast & Furious 9 is about to hit theaters after a long wait caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And this is the first time the franchise will not feature Dwayne Johnson, who joined the cast in 2011 for The Fast & The Furious 5: Operation Rio.

The star’s disappearance happened due to a disagreement with Vin Diesel, protagonist and producer of the films, during the recording of the eighth title of the franchise. Now, during an interview with Men’s Health, Diesel was asked about his absence. The actor did not go into details, but said he is proud of having managed to bring him to the movies.

“It was a difficult character to incorporate, the Hobbs character,” Diesel said. “My approach at the time was a lot of raw love to help get that performance where it needed to be. As a producer, I thought, ‘Okay, let’s take Dwayne Johnson, who is associated with wrestling, and force this cinematic world, and the audience, to consider his character as someone they don’t know — Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks . This is something I’m proud of, this aesthetic. This was a lot of work. I would do whatever I had to do to get performances in whatever I’m producing.”

Understand the bullshit among action movie stars

In August 2016, Johnson posted on his personal Instagram account criticizing some behavior within a movie set. Without naming names, he stated that “Some [actors] behave like trustworthy men and true professionals, while others do not.” The post was deleted a while later, but the actor admitted he was referring to Diesel.

Although both have eased the situation, the atmosphere between the two seems to have gotten really heavy. With that, Johnson left the main films and starred, alongside Jason Statham, The Fast & The Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, first derivative of the franchise.