Fast & Furious: main franchise will end in the 11th film

Universal Pictures plans to end the main Fast & Furious franchise with two films. According to Deadline, the studio plans to work with director Justin Lin, who has led five films in the franchise, including Fast & Furious 9, which hits theaters in 2021.

The project is still in the early stages of development, but the idea is to complete the story of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and should count on the returns of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang. Still according to Deadline, the studio is aiming high and seeing in the end an opportunity to beat Avengers: Endgame and, for that, it can bring Gal Gadot to the franchise again.

There is also no official information as to whether the last two films will feature Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The pair even starred in the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off, which earned more than $ 750 million at the worldwide box office. Johnson participated in the main franchise between films five and eight, but left after backstage problems with Diesel.

Released in 2001, Velozes & Furiosos gave rise to seven more sequences and a spin-off. The franchise, led by Vin Diesel, has the third largest opening in the history of cinema with Fast & Furious 8, which grossed approximately $ 542 million in the first weekend. In all, the box office of the franchise has already totaled approximately $ 6 billion.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9 will have Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Helen Mirren. The film opens on May 28, 2021.



