Fast & Furious 9 Will Arrive Early In Brazil

Fast & Furious 9: Today (02) Universal Pictures announced that Fast & Furious 9 will now arrive on June 24th. And to give you another taste of what lies ahead, the studio released a new trailer with one of the frantic pursuits the franchise has specialized in creating. Check it out below:

To date, Fast & Furious 9 has grossed just over $230 million in eight countries, including China, Russia and South Korea. Although it is below expectations for a franchise of this size, the numbers are positive, given the limitations imposed by the pandemic. Currently, the production has a 68% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film’s plot will involve Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his brother Jakob (John Cena). According to the official synopsis of the film, the reunion between the two will force Dom to “confront the sins of his past and save those he loves the most”.

The blockbuster cast also features actors Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Ludacris (Tej Parker), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (Cipher).