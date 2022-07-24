Fast & Furious 11 won’t end the franchise — but will it be able to work without a home?

Although it is likely that the Fast and Furious 11 franchise will continue after Fast and Furious 11 in the form of spin-offs or restarts, nothing guarantees that future films will be able to work without Dominic Toretto performed by Vin Diesel. After many promises of a “last ride,” the Fast and the Furious saga is nearing completion with the Fast and the Furious X movie and its sequel, a two—part story that completes the journey begun in the original Fast and the Furious movie. back in 2001. However, potential Fast & Furious projects have been discussed, suggesting that Universal is open to continuing their hugely successful intellectual property.

Despite the fact that the film “Fast and Furious” is close to the final chapter, he is not afraid of adding new important characters, played by promising Hollywood stars, as well as cult veterans of the screen. For example, 20 years after the story of the House of Toretto and his family in F9: The Fast Saga, it turned out that there is a lost brother of Toretto, Jacob, played by John Cena. The fact that such an important part of the life of Dom and his sister, Mia, was written into history only after nine films shows that the Fast and Furious franchise is always open to change, especially if it means adding new talent. Or the resurrection or elevation of previously used characters such as Han Song Kang and Queenie Helen Mirren. Any of these minor characters can become a continuation of intellectual property in the form of offshoots, for example, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 2019.

Although the early years of the Fast and the Furious franchise were not particularly noteworthy in terms of box office receipts, the epic heist film Fast and Furious 5 was a turning point in the Fast and the Furious films and their worldwide success. Two of the latest Fast and Furious films have exceeded a billion dollars at the global box office, and F9 managed to earn $726 million, despite the fact that it was released during the pandemic. Since Universal probably wants to keep the franchise, a sequel to “Hobbs and the Show” and previously discussed spin-offs, such as the movie “Cipher” and the all-female team of “Fast and Furious”, or an entirely new project, are possible. However, the name “Fast and Furious” alone may not be enough to bring the same success to potential spin-offs and reboots, since most of what makes the “Fast and Furious” films work so well is Vin Diesel’s star power.

“Fast and Furious” may continue Dominic Toretto’s past (but won’t be as big)

Even before the Fast and Furious franchise ends, there are already signs of how well it can work without Vin Diesel’s Toretto House. In 2019, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham starred in their own eponymous spin-off of “Fast and Furious” — “Hobbs and the Show”, bringing back the fun dynamic between Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw from “Fast and Furious”. “Hobbs and the Show” earned $760 million at the box office worldwide, and this result, although better than many franchises, was not as big as “Fast and Furious 6”, “Fast and Furious 7” or “Fast and Furious 2”. Even the star power of Johnson and Statham was not enough to match the top box office of the main “Fast and Furious” films, which shows how important Diesel and the main storyline of the House are for the saga.

Given all this, movies can definitely continue after “Fast and Furious 11.” However, it would be unreasonable to expect such spin-offs or reboots to work the same way as the Dominic Toretto saga, at least not immediately. However, if the “Fast and Furious” spin-offs work as well as “Hobbs and the Show,” then there will be no reason not to support the “Fast and Furious” franchise on the big screen.