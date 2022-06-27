Fast & Furious 10 Set Photo Reunites Han with Tokyo Drift Car

A new behind-the-scenes photo of Fast X shows Han reunited with his car from the movie “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” The upcoming sequel to “Fast and Furious” will be the tenth and penultimate installment of a multi-year franchise about a group of auto racing enthusiasts who are fighting some of the most eccentric villains in the world. After the controversial departure of screenwriter and director Justin Lin, the director of “The Illusion of Deception” Louis Leterrier was appointed director of the new film “Fast and Furious”. Although the plot details of the film are kept secret, most of the main actors of the franchise will return, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

Song Kang also returns to the adventure franchise as Han Liu, the garage owner in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, who helps Sean Boswell (Lucas Black). Han joins local criminals to build a reputation for himself in the underground street racer community, but secretly steals money from the Yakuza. After Khan’s deception is revealed, he jumps into his 1997 orange and black Mazda RX-7 FD and is chased by the nephew of Yakuza boss Takashi (Brian Tee). This leads to Khan’s dramatic death, as his car breaks down during the escape. However, the details of Khan’s death are later changed in Fast and Furious 6 and reworked as murder. In Fast and Furious 9, Khan’s death is interpreted as a fabrication after it turns out that he is alive.

In a recent Instagram post, Kang shared a photo from his upcoming Fast and Furious sequel, Fast and Furious X, in which Khan reunites with his 1997 Mazda RX-7 FD, which featured prominently in the movie Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. The actor leans on the car, recreating his pose from the third film. In his signature, Kahn calls the car his “old friend.”

Kang’s signature indicates that the car in the new photo is definitely the same iconic car from Tokyo Drift. Although Han’s Mazda was destroyed during the chase, there were probably several versions of the car on the set, which means that it may well be one of the cars the actor drove on Tokyo Drift. However, it remains to be seen whether the car is the same car that originally saw Khan’s apparent demise, and whether it was rebuilt after his accident.

Khan’s journey through the outlandish narrative of the Fast and Furious franchise is certainly confusing and at times confusing. His first appearance in a cinematic series was in “Tokyo Drift” in 2006. However, the film takes place after Fast and Furious 6 in chronological order, creating an anachronistic nightmare with the world of Tokyo in the third film. Nevertheless, Khan’s return to “Fast and Furious 9” was long-awaited, as this character was loved by devoted fans of the series. Now that the 1997 Mazda RX-7 FD is back in Fast X, Han can properly join the Toretto team for one last ride.