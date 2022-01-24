Fast Delivery Is What Matters Most When Shopping In Brazil

According to a survey carried out by Capterra with 1063 Brazilians, consumers are more interested in ultra-fast deliveries. In addition, 49% declared that speed is the most important thing in the delivery service, surpassing even the importance of the freight price (33%).

Only 7% of respondents said that packaging is the most important aspect of deliveries, while 6% and 5% felt that service and communication, respectively, are the most valuable factors.

“While home and decoration products, which can include large utensils, are the ones that take the longest to arrive at customers’ homes (43% said that this type of product is usually delivered in more than 5 days), medicines and pharmaceutical products they arrive the fastest — 34% say they are usually delivered in less than an hour,” reveals the survey.