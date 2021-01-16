Fast charging feature expected for Asus ROG Phone 4

Asus managed to attract attention with the ROG Phone series developed specifically for gamers. A new feature has emerged for the Asus ROG Phone 4, which is expected as the new phone of the series. Not surprisingly, the phone will have a fast charging feature. Here are all the details about the new phone:

Upcoming 65W fast charging support for Asus ROG Phone 4

In addition to the battery of the ROG Phone 4, which we see on the 3C certification site, we do not have many features. Many of the recently introduced phones offer fast charging support, but this feature becomes even more important in phones developed for gamers.

Since the battery capacity of the game-oriented phones is much larger, it must be charged for a long time if it does not support fast charging. This is, as you can imagine, annoying. Asus seems to have decided to offer 65W fast charging support for the new smartphone model that is on the way.

About the phone that appeared in a promotional video released by Weibo, it is expected to come with a large battery capacity of at least 6,000 mAh, as well as coming with 5G connection support. In addition, the processor that will power the phone will be the Snapdragon 888. It is said that the screen refresh rate, which is very important for gamers, is not yet known, but will be at least 144 Hz.