Fast charging detail revealed on Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

New details about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro features continue to come. Judging by a new leak, it turned out that the Mi 11 Pro fast charging support will be 120W.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro battery was also detailed. Accordingly, as with flagship gaming phones, the model can come up with a double battery.

Will the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro battery be a double cell?

Weibo account Digital Chat Station, known for its proven leaks, shared important information for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro features.

Accordingly, the Mi 11 Pro battery will be 5000 mAh. The account claiming that this battery will take place in the phone in the form of a double cell, so the Mi 11 Pro battery will last longer.

Manufacturers are expected to switch to a dual-cell battery solution for smartphones, especially with fast charging above 100W.

In addition, the Mi 11 Pro model will have 120W fast charging as well as 80W wireless charging support. The model, which will come with Snapdragon’s 2021 flagship processor 888, will have a 6.81-inch 2K resolution AMOLED display, according to previous leaks.

The Mi 11 Pro is expected to appear with a quad camera setup. Although the features of these cameras are not yet clear, the main sensor is expected to be Samsung ISOCELL HM2 with 108 Megapixel resolution like Mi 11.

It is also claimed that other rear cameras will come with the installation of 13 Megapixels, 5 Megapixels and 2 Megapixels, respectively. Although the leak has not been confirmed yet, the Digital Chat Station claimed that the Mi 11 Pro will be introduced on February 12.