Fast Charging Capacity of Xiaomi Mi 11 Announced

The fast charging capacity of Xiaomi Mi 11, which will be introduced soon, has been announced.A new report has been published regarding the Xiaomi Mi 11 features that have been the subject of leaks for a while. With the published report, the wondered fast charging capacity of the Mi 11 was also revealed.

It is stated that the Mi 11, which is expected to be introduced towards the end of December, will come with a 4,780 mAh battery according to the latest shared reports. It is among the shared information that this battery will be charged with a 55W fast charging power adapter. In addition, it is stated in the same report that Xiaomi’s new generation smartphone will also have 30W wireless charging support.

How Will Xiaomi Mi 11 Features Be?

The Xiaomi Mi 11, which is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. In addition, it is claimed that the phone, which will come with an 8GB RAM capacity, will also have an ultra wide angle camera of 48 MP.

It is said that the model, which will host assertive features in the camera part, will also be supported by codecs from SDR to HDR. However, it is also stated that the Mi 11 can also incorporate MEMC technology to reduce movement.



