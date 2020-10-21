Fast and Furious will come to an end with 11 movies

The “Fast and Furious” franchise will officially end with the next two films in the saga, which began almost 20 years ago and has 9 tapes.

Incorporating special effects, dazzling car action and true beasts of the road like never before, the iconic film series has become the most lucrative brand in Universal Pictures history.

According to a report by Deadline, the production company seeks to close with a flourish by telling a story worthy of the veteran of the franchise, Vin Diesel, in Fast and Furious 10 and 11.

According to the source, the director of the ninth film, Justin Lin, is making final adjustments to post-production as he runs to direct the final two installments.

The two new productions would bring back familiar faces to fans such as Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.

The last five films in the franchise have been in Lin’s hands. “F9” will be released in the United States next Memorial Day and will reprise the story of the main cast.

The science will include the Latin reggaeton sensation Ozuna as well as Charlize Theron, John Cena, Helen Mirren and rapper Cardi B….

Will The Rock Return to Fast and Furious?

It is currently unknown if the finale of Fast & Furious will include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, main cast members who stepped aside to star in their own spin-off of the saga, Hobbs & Shaw.

Clearly, fans would be more than delighted with the inclusion of all the legends of the series, and why not, some tribute to the late Paul Walker, who was present in the series alongside Diesel until his fatal death.

While the Fast and Furious saga is drawing to a close, we know the studio won’t want to abandon the money-making machine and we will certainly continue to see spin-offs and other references to the franchise in the future.



