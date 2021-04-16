Fast and Furious and Jurassic World is possible

Fast and Furious franchise is always looking for a new level. They have already jumped between two buildings in Dubai, survived a chase with a submarine and are preparing to go into space in Fast and Furious 9. And what else is missing? Dinosaurs.

During a virtual press conference, Justin Lee, who is preparing to release his fifth film as director of the franchise, was asked about a possible crossover with Jurassic World.

“Well, I never say never to anything,” said Lin at the press conference. “And the fact that part of our philosophy should never be limited or labeled too much. And that is all I will say.”

As absurd or exaggerated as it may seem, these are two words that the Fast and Furious franchise abandoned a long time ago. In addition, Universal Studios is also home to Jurassic Park. For Michelle Rodriguez, the merger of the two brands may work.

“Once you reach a certain peak, there is nowhere to go but cross the mark and merge. That’s what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean?” explained the actress. “You just need to create a brand and merge. But the only thing that’s in the way are lawyers and studios. Because, usually, the brands you’re trying to merge with belong to different studios or something. But [in this case] it’s under the same umbrella. I don’t know. I’m just saying. It works. ”

With the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, the film also features Michael Rooker, John Cena and Amber Sienna debuting in the franchise.

Fast and Furious 9 hits theaters in the United States on June 25. There is still no confirmed date in Brazil.