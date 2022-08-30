Fast and Furious actress Natalie Emmanuel explains how their character will change in the 10th film

It’s amazing how Fast and Furious, a movie about street racers who were also petty crooks, has turned into a massive franchise where these former street racers are now also secret agents traveling the world, and yet here we are. All members of the Fast and the Furious family have been through a lot over the course of nine films. When Fast X is released next year, Natalie Emmanuel says that her own character, computer expert Ramsey, will also undergo significant changes.

Ramsey is a fairly new addition to the “family”, since she first appeared in “Fast and Furious 7” as the creator of the Eye of God, the McGuffin from this film. Since then, Ramsey has continued to be part of the team, usually at the computer. In F9, we discover that Ramsey doesn’t even know how to drive, but Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Ramsey, tells THR that by the time we get to Fast X, Ramsey will be a better driver and become a more important part of the team. . The actress explains…

Yes, she’s definitely much more open to driving than before, but in [Fast X] we see Ramsey taking the initiative a little more and continuing to confirm her place in the group and her need for the group, which is always a lot of fun. .

There are so many team members in the Fast and Furious movies that it’s probably hard to balance them all and give them credit on screen. Ramsey is certainly a character who seems to have been at the tail end of the deck since her importance in Fast and Furious 7. It’s nice to hear that she’s going to be more important in Fast X, not only maybe driving a little more, but also more of a starring role in the story. Ramsey’s new confidence probably reflects Emmanuelle herself, who admitted she was very nervous when she first joined the franchise.

This gives us an idea of what at least one member of the Fast and Furious team will be doing in the new film. Besides, we really don’t know what the new movie has to offer. Jason Momoa will play a new villain in the film, it is assumed that he will work alongside Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who has continued to be a thorn in the side of the House and company in the last two films. Brie Larson has also joined the franchise, although her role is unknown. We know that the “family” will get bigger as Rita Morena will play Toretto’s grandmother.

“Fast and Furious” is due to be released in May next year and will be the first finale of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, consisting of two parts. Louis Leterrier took over as director after Justin Lin decided to leave production in this role. He remains an executive producer.