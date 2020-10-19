Fasmophobia: Minimum requirements for playing on PC

We detail the list of minimum and recommended requirements to play Phasmophobia, the successful cooperative horror title, on PC (Steam).

The latest great success that is triumphing among players is Phasmophobia, a perfect horror title to play in cooperative mode and enjoy (or suffer with) the terrifying ghostly apparitions that await us in this work from Kinetic Games. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements to be able to move it on PC (Steam), since for now it is the only platform on which it is available, in addition to having the option to play it in virtual reality if we have the necessary compatible helmets.

Minimum requirements to play Phasmophobia on PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 13 GB available space

Additional Notes: The minimum requirements are for VR, so it may work with lower requirements in the non-VR version of the game.

Recommended requirements to play Phasmophobia on PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64Bit

Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space



