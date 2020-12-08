Fashion Brand Desigual To Use Blockchain In Its Supply Chain

Fashion brands are also starting to show interest in blockchain technology. The international fashion brand Desigual has taken action to bring more robustness and transparency to its supply chains.

Desigual will start tracking the movement of materials on a blockchain platform. The Barcelona-based brand will use Finboot’s Marco blockchain platform to track supplies from first order to arrival at distribution points.

According to the announcement, there are a number of logistical processes that must be met before products that come with Desigual. Some of these include setting a delivery time for the product line and organizing shipping for finished goods.

When problems arise in the supply chain, the lack of visibility makes it difficult for the fashion firm to understand where the problem lies.

Finboot states that the “track and trace” platform can warn of potential delays and also improve insight into delivery operations.

Javier Fernandez, Desigual’s technology innovation leader, said, “We are trying to both increase our operational efficiency and learn more about our manufacturing processes. Therefore, it is very important for us to have transparent and flexible supply chains. ” said.

Finboot stated that with this system to be implemented, Desigual’s tracking initiative could achieve enormous improvement in the future “from purchasing to final order delivery”.



