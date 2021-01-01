FarmVille Will Shut Down Tonight

If you are a FarmVille player, you can say goodbye to your farm by 11:59 PM today. FarmVille, published on Facebook in 2009, will not be playable from tomorrow.

Three years ago, Adobe stated that the multimedia platform Flash will be terminated. In the announcement, Adobe’s move, which announced that Adobe Flash will end on December 31, 2020, today, has upset the people who play games that use the Flash platform to make nostalgia.

One of these games is FarmVille, the legendary farm game that was released in 2009 and is still played. We would not be exaggerating if we say that almost everyone who used Facebook between 2009 and 2014 entered the popular farm game, which was published as a playable on Facebook in 2009, even if it was just to take a look. For the regular players of the game, sad news came today.

Zynga announced that they will close FarmVille tonight:

Zynga, the developer of FarmVille, announced that the game will soon become unplayable. The developers reported that the game will close after the night of December 31, 2020. This is because, as we just mentioned, Adobe Flash is shutting down as of tonight. The end of an era with the shutdown of Adobe Flash caused the end of legends like FarmVille.

Of course, there are still games like FarmVille on the internet, but we don’t think any game will replace it for people who play FarmVille. If “I wonder if I used to play this game?” or “What have I done in the past?” If the questions come to your mind, you have until 23.59. After this time to spend nostalgic moments, FarmVille will blend into the dusty pages of internet history.



