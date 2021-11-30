Farming Simulator 22 Wins Battlefield 2042 In Players And Steam Sales

Leonard Manson
Farming Simulator 22: On Sunday (28), the SteamDB tracker posted a surprising piece of information: Farming Simulator 2022 is at the top of the Steam sales list last week, surpassing even Battlefield 2042. Check it out below:

In addition, the publication also proved that the Giants Software simulator also outperformed the new Battefield franchise title in both the number of players counted at a given time and the amount of concurrent users, with Farming reaching 93,782 and 105,636, respectively, and the FPS of DICE marking 46,435 and 105,397.

