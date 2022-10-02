“Farmer is looking for a wife” 2021: which couples are still together?

The cult dome show Bauersucht Frau goes on the next round on October 10! Last year, a total of twelve farmers were looking for love. Three of them achieved success and still teamed up with their chosen ones in a reunion show: Peter Bauer and Kerstin (29) were considered the dream couple of the season. The show also had a happy ending for Mathias and Sabrina. Last but not least, Nils has found the woman of his dreams in Vanessa. But are all three couples still together?

In fact, only one of the pairs remained. Nils and Vanessa are still very much in love with each other. On vacation this year, the farmer even proposed to his beloved! Kerstin and Peter were already planning big steps in their relationship, so their separation surprised fans. Although Sabrina had already moved in with her Mathias, their relationship could not last long either.

Kerstin is now back in a relationship. Bauer Bjorn could not develop feelings for any of the ladies-in-waiting, but found love after the show. In the end, things won’t go well between the owner of the horses, Lara, and her chosen one, Melanie, either— but meanwhile, Lara is also taken to someone else.