Farlight 84 is the new moba battle royale free for PC

Games in the MOBA and Battle Royale genres are some of the most popular titles of this generation, and soon we will have another download in this line to enjoy. After all, Miracle Games today announced its next project for PC and mobile, the Farlight 84 shooter! Check out its official trailer:

As we can see, there are plenty of cartoonish and charismatic characters fighting each other for a very colorful map. In this post-apocalypse, we will be able to enjoy construction mechanics and even drive vehicles, helping your gameplay to gain a little more depth and variety.

The action takes place in the first person and we will be able to face up to 40 players at the same time in PVP when the game hits Android devices, iOS and computers sometime in 2021. We are hoping that the exact release date will be revealed as soon as possible.

And you, what did you think of the trailer? Comment below! If you’re interested, you can download Farlight 84!