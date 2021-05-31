Farlight 1984 Wins a Trailer Showing Hunting Mode

Farlight 1984: Producer Lilith Games is working on Farlight 1984, a third-person shooter that will be released in early 2022 for PC, Android and iOS. For those who are keeping an eye on the game, she revealed a trailer showing a little bit of what we’ll have in the main mode called Hunt.

According to the information disclosed, this modality will allow for confrontation between up to 48 players, and throughout the game it is necessary to hunt those who appear with a target to score more points and evacuate the team off the map. Before that, you must decide whether you want to go straight to the indicated area as soon as it appears or eliminate all opponents to be the only survivor.

Check out some of the action in the trailer below:

“We are looking forward to players discovering the new and innovative Hunt mode in Farlight 1984, which provides an unprecedented experience for fans of the genre. Our game offers an exciting approach to third-person shooters, with intuitive rules and new mechanics that we can’t wait for players to discover early next year,” commented Jiujan Jeremy Liu, Senior Technical Designer at Lilith Games.

It is worth mentioning that the producer announced a closed test period to start from June 15 in some regions of the globe – including Brazil. A second test will happen later this year, and if you want to register, just access this link and wait for confirmation.