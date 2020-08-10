Farewell to laptops: leaving the industry after 35 years

Although the subject of laptops was officially born with the Epson HX-20 in 1975, it was in the 1980s, the same in which Technology began to gain momentum -and it is only continuing to accelerate- when the sub-sector of ‘Laptops’ began to expand and find its niche among popular desktop computers. Toshiba, one of the best known Japanese technology companies, made the first of its laptops in 1985.

Toshiba Laptops

The T1100 featured internal rechargeable batteries, a 3.5-inch floppy drive, and 256K of memory. And although Toshiba executives weren’t sure about the laptop, they saw the potential of the laptop market and started selling the T1100 for around $ 2,000 at the time. During the 1990s and early 2000s, Toshiba was among the leading PC manufacturers.

But as more and more companies joined the IT industry, and with fewer and fewer unique features to offer, Toshiba notebooks have been losing popularity in the past decade.

According to Reuters, in 2011 Toshiba had a market share of 17.7 million PCs sold, a figure that in 2017 had fallen to only 1.4 million computers, at which point Toshiba decided to sell 80.1 of its computer segment characters to the Sharp company, which renamed the unit in 2019 as ‘Dynabook’.

Goodbye to Toshiba laptops

During these last two years, Toshiba has held 19.9% ​​of the shares of the now Dynabook, so it still had a small part of the shareholding. But that is over, because last week Toshiba sold the rest of its shares to Sharp, which now remains the sole Dynabook shareholder and owner. An action that supposes the dismissal of Toshiba’s computer business.

It is, indeed, the end of an Era. And also a sign of the times we live in.



