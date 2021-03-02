Far-right social network hacked by cyber activists

Last Sunday (28), the social network Gab, aimed exclusively at the extreme right-wing public, was hacked. According to the American news site Wired, user data is already being shared with journalists. Among the leaked information would be the password of personalities such as former President of the United States, Donald Trump and Republican Congressman, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Gab is a platform that allows posts with few characters, a tool similar to Twitter. Among the values ​​of the social network, freedom of expression stands out, that is, there is no censorship whatsoever. So, since Donald Trump’s Twitter blocking in January, a number of other users have also migrated to the platform.

The data was leaked by the Distributed Denial of Secrets, a group of hacktivists, who inspired by WikiLeaks, exploits vulnerability on websites to publicize complaints. According to the group, the information collected will not be made public due to the sensitivity of the issues covered and will only be shared with journalists, social scientists and researchers.

There are more than 70 gigabytes of data, equivalent to 40 million posts. “The leak contains just about everything about Gab, including all posts, public profiles, messages from private groups, user passwords and group passwords, everything anyone needs to perform an almost complete analysis of users and social network content” says Emma Best, co-founder of DDoSecrets, for Wired.

According to her, the document is a ‘gold mine’ for people researching militias, neo-Nazis, the far right, QAnon and what happened on January 6 at the US Capitol.

In a statement, the social network said it only learned of the invasion through journalists who tried to contact the CEO, Andrew Torba. According to the company, the social network uses a type of information scrambling via an algorithm that protects the user’s password.