Far-right slogans from fans: Melli Müller speaks out

Melanie Mueller (34) speaks out after the allegations. The pop singer has now hit the headlines — a video has been released showing the former queen of the jungle performing a scandalous performance. This is not an ordinary concert: in the clip, a mother of two children is surrounded by men who shout right-wing extremist slogans at the top of their lungs. As a result, the former bachelor candidate was severely criticized by fans. Now Melanie breaks her silence.

In her Instagram story, the 34-year-old posted a statement vehemently denying the allegations. According to Melanie, she did not hear the screams at first and advised those to stop making such statements. Then she stopped her performance. “I would like to clearly distance myself from such people and this complex of thoughts and condemn it in the strongest possible way,” the blonde stressed. She was shocked by the incident and criticized the behavior of isolated viewers.

Melanie was alarmed and distanced herself from the incident: “I have nothing to do with Nazis and right-wing extremists.” For the musician, it is clear: even the level of strong alcohol among visitors does not justify such statements. “If I had known in advance what kind of event it was or who would come to my concert, I would have canceled it immediately,” Melanie concluded her statement.