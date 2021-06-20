Far Cry: Ubisoft Offers Discounts Of Up To 90% On Games in The Series

The Far Cry series is one of the most popular video games, and while the long-awaited Far Cry 6 doesn’t arrive, fans can quench some of their anxiety by buying the older titles in the franchise at discounts of up to 90%. In this new promotion from Ubisoft, there are games starting at R$ 7.90, including offers for the popular Far Cry 3, 4, 5, Primal and New Dawn!

The discounts are valid on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and can already be found at the Ubisoft Store, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, where they will be active until the 22nd (PC), 23rd (PlayStation) and 28th (Xbox). Those who visit the Ubisoft Store until the 21st can also use the FORWARD coupon to get R$40 off most of their purchases, excluding only launches, virtual currencies and pre-sales.

Check out the best prices:

Ubisoft Store

Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition – 80% – From R$349.00 to R$70.00;

Far Cry 5 – 85% – From R$179.99 to R$27.00;

Far Cry 3 – 85% – From R$59.99 to R$9.00;

Far Cry 4 – 80% – From R$89.99 to R$18.00;

Far Cry Primal Apex Edition – 75% – From R$104.99 to R$26.25.

Microsoft Store

Far Cry 5 – 85% – From R$199.00 to R$29.85;

Far Cry New Dawn – 75% – From R$150.00 to R$37.50;

Far Cry Primal – 80% – From R$99.95 to R$19.99;

Far Cry 4 – 70% – From R$74.95 to R$22.48;

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – 90% – From R$79.00 to R$7.90.

PlayStation Store

Far Cry 3 – 90% – From R$124.90 to R$12.49;

Far Cry 4 – 70% – From R$87.50 to R$26.25;

Far Cry Primal – 80% – From R$99.99 to R$20.00;

Far Cry 5 SEASON PASS – 70% – From R$79.90 to R$23.99.

So, are you going to enjoy and buy any of these games while Far Cry 6 doesn’t arrive on October 7th? What is your favorite chapter in the series? Let us know in the comments below!