Far Cry 6 Won’t Suffer Similar Issues to Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One

Far Cry 6: The company confirms that it will show the different versions of the game soon and that the previous generation has not been abandoned.After the experience with Cyberpunk 2077, all precautions are little, although in the case of Ubisoft they already have experience with Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titles that worked well in both the previous and the current generation. Everything seems to indicate that Far Cry 6 will follow the same path, or at least that is what David Grivel of Ubisoft maintains, who in an interview with VGC has stated that the game will run without problems on Xbox One and PS4.

“As the next weeks and months go by, we will start to show [the game] on different platforms,” says Grivel. “What I can say, and I can’t go into much detail about the specs and stuff, is that in both the previous generation and the new Xbox Series and PS5 the title works well.” VGC has asked if the previous consoles will present any kind of problem, but the developer has denied it. “No, we are focused on getting the highest quality on all those platforms.”

Information “very soon”

According to Grivel, they are very cautious on this issue, so they will show more details and information “very soon.” Like previous productions, Far Cry 6 will take advantage of the new pieces of hardware with an improvement in the resolution and the rate of images per second. In this way, the most modern consoles will be able to operate at 4K / 60 fps. “I have tested it on the company’s kits and I can see that it is fantastic in the new generation, but that does not mean that we have abandoned the previous consoles in any way.”

As much Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as Watch Dogs Legion or Immortals Fenyx Rising have validated the power of the new systems to improve these aspects, in addition to the loading times, now much shorter.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 on Xbox One, Xbox