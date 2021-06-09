Far Cry 6 Will Have Third-Person Parts, Confirms Ubisoft

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft has confirmed that its next major release, Far Cry 6, will feature portions of its gameplay with a third-person perspective. This is a new addition to the series that is known as one of the exponents of the FPS in the industry.

In an interview with Gamespot, the game’s narrative director Navid Khavari confirmed that the developer chose to use the third person camera mainly in cutscenes to create a greater connection with the journey of protagonist Dani Rojas and also with the world around.

Navid confirmed that, because of this addition, the game will also bring a customization of characters, you can choose the clothes and even the backpack you want to use.

Ubisoft recently stated that it does not want the game to be a “political statement”, saying that it would have nothing to do with the Cuban revolution, even if the aim is to pay homage to the guerrillas of the 50s and 60s.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Google Stadia. More information will be made available on Ubisoft Forward, the company’s conference to tell you the news of its future, which will take place on June 12th and you can follow our coverage here or on our YouTube channel.