Far Cry 6 Will Have Free DLC With Crossover With Stranger Things

On Friday (10), Ubisoft released a new trailer for Far Cry 6, showing what we can expect after the game is released. Among the new features were three DLCs with crossover missions, two that seem to go well with the title and the last one a bit peculiar, but that caught a lot of attention: in The Vanishing, players will be able to venture through the Inverted World of Stranger Things to save the puppy we’ve seen in previous videos. Check out below:

All three will be available for free and look like extremely fun, featuring Danny Trejo (the iconic El Machete) and a super Rambo fan ready for a lot of hitting, hitting and bombing! Another interesting detail is that the title’s multiplayer mode will include some special operations and weekly insurgencies, which will also be available at no additional cost.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

So what did you think of these missions? Ready to face the sinister Inverted World and save the poor puppy, or are you more excited to embody your best Rambo side? Let us know in the comments section!