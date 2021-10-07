Far Cry 6: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Far Cry 6: All the information about the Far Cry 6 editions, as well as the purchase options in the different stores and in physical and digital format. The time to reconquer Yara has come. Ubisoft has just launched its long-awaited Far Cry 6, a wild action title in which we will become Dani Rojas, a member of the guerrillas and the Libertad group. The dictator Antón Castillo oppresses the Yarans and leads them into slavery, all to make his life project come true: make Yara resurface … at any cost and in whatever way.

As in any launch, Ubisoft has prepared different editions, which adapt to each player profile. In the following lines we offer you all the information about the different editions, both in digital and physical format. It should be noted that if you buy the previous generation version you will have free access to the new consoles.

All editions of Far Cry 6 and price

Standard Edition

Includes Far Cry 6 game

Gold Edition

Includes Far Cry 6 game

Season pass

3 downloadable episodes

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Ed.

Ultimate Edition

Far Cry 6

Season pass

3 downloadable episodes

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Ed.

Ultimate pack (Vice pack, crocodile hunter pack, jungle expedition pack)