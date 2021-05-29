Far Cry 6: Ubisoft Doesn’t Want The Game To Be a ‘Political Statement’

Far Cry 6: Even though to create the chaotic atmosphere of the island of Yara, in Far Cry 6, the producers decided to talk to real guerrillas, Ubisoft made it clear that it does not want the title to be a “political statement”.

In an interview with TheGamer, the game’s narrative director, Navid Khavari, said the idea of ​​the game would be to pay homage to the guerrillas of the past and, at the same time, move away from real-world events.

Khavari also commented that they talked to real guerrillas who were active in the 50s and 60s who were the main inspirations for the game. Still, the team tried to escape the context of the Cuban revolution, which took place between 1953 and 1959, collecting stories from other clashes around the world to assemble a unique and original plot.

Even though the French developer is fleeing a political stance, the narrative promises to clearly explore the deep and complex circumstances surrounding a revolution, entering even more philosophical issues

Earlier today, the game gained official gameplay trailers and official release date. Far Cry 6 will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on October 7.