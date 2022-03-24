Far Cry 6 | This Is The First 10 Minutes Of The Stranger Things Crossover

Far Cry 6: A few months after the premiere of the fourth season on Netflix, the Ubisoft game receives a free mission based on the series. The dictator Antón Castillo sows terror on the island of Yara, a visceral and bloody fear that admits no reply. Something more mysterious underlies the island lands, a supernatural enigma. Ubisoft recently announced a crossover with Stranger Things, which will be available for free starting March 24. IGN has already tested it and has shown the first 10 minutes of The Vanishing, which you can see below.

Dani, the protagonist of the video game, reaches an old bunker. She is at night and she carries a flashlight, which illuminates some places in the environment. It is the Place of Shadows, an area based on the Upside Down World from Stranger Things, a parallel dimension where monsters come to life. The character investigates the secrets hidden in the bunker, what will she find?

The other free quests

This mission follows the line set by the previous two free story content. The first is one starring actor Danny Trejo, while the second is based on Rambo. The curious thing about the latter is that the character of Sylvester Stallone does not appear at any time, since the partner that Dani follows is a staunch fan of the movies and dresses like him, as if it were a cosplay.

Far Cry 6 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The game has been further expanded with three story DLCs. The expansions feature three of the series’ main villains (Vaas, Pagan, and Seed), or rather mental representations, as the player dives into their minds. You can try out all of the base game content, including The Vanishing, during the free weekend.

Stranger Things has just presented the first images of its fourth season, which will premiere its episodes in two different batches. Volume 1 will arrive on Netflix on May 27, while Volume 2 won’t be ready until July 1.