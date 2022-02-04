Far Cry 6: The Third DLC With Joseph Seed Already Has A Release Date

Far Cry 6: This independent title is the last one that is part of the season pass, although it can also be purchased separately. After editing the first two story expansions, Vaas: Madness and Pagan: Control, Ubisoft is finalizing the third and last major post-launch content for Far Cry 6, the most recent video game in the saga, which was released in 2021. All of these DLC are based on the villains of the last three installments of the saga. And which one is missing? Joseph: Collapse, which will be made available to players starting next Tuesday, February 8 on all systems.

The gameplay will be exactly the same as Vaas and Pagan, ie a stand-alone product with no ties to the base game using a roguelite system. We will enter the mind of Joseph Seed to witness an alternate and distorted version of the character’s memories in the (fictional) county of Hope, in the United States.

Rambo in Far Cry 6?

Ubisoft has announced another very special collaboration. Rambo arrives in Far Cry 6, or rather a cosplay version of it. New story missions, released for free, allow us to follow the number one fan of the hero, who not only dresses like him, but also approaches combat in a similar way. This content tries to be a kind of tribute to the first three films and an ode to nostalgia and the memory of the action films of the eighties.

Far Cry 6 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. The main title takes us to an ancient Pacific paradise, a fictional country that has fallen under the clutches of a cruel dictator. Dani Rojas and the guerrilla groups will fight to overthrow the tyrant and liberate Yara Island.