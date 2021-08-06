Far Cry 6 Runs In 4K at 60 fps on PS5 and on Xbox Series X

Far Cry 6 will run at native 4K resolution and at a rate of 60 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The information was confirmed by Ben Hall, one of the game’s developers who spoke of the matter in a recent interview.

“With the new consoles, you’ll be able to experience full 4K, 60fps with the texture pack in HD, and using the fastest loading times, and everything else that comes with these consoles to really give you a super experience. smooth, silky smooth, high-resolution experience.”

The statement was made to Gamereactor during an interview with Hall about the performance of Ubisoft’s next major release.

But the dev also spoke a little of the last gen as Far Cry 6 won’t be restricted to next-gen consoles and will be released on PS4 and Xbox One. Hall says the team is making an effort to make the game run reliably on those platforms and that this has been a challenge for the team. “So a lot of effort has been put in over the last few months (…) and it’s been an extra challenge for the team – we’ve hired the best team in the world to take care of it.”

Far Cry 6 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 7th.