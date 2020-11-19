Far Cry 6: release date may have been leaked by Microsoft

Revealed in July 2020, Far Cry 6 has so far not received an official release date from Ubisoft, but the Microsoft Store ended up releasing a well-founded rumor by citing May 26, 2021 as the day the game will reach its site.

Last month Ubisoft had already warned that both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine would be postponed until after March 2021, leaving between April and September next year. This matches perfectly with the date that Microsoft ended up accidentally posting on its online sales platform.

Historically, the Microsoft Store has already correctly leaked the release date for other games, so it is very likely that it will stop being a rumor very soon. Far Cry 6 will be released for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and Google Stadia. Are you looking forward to the game? Comment below!



