Far Cry 6 Quarantine delayed beyond April 2021

Ubisoft reveals that both titles will finally be published in the next fiscal year, with no specific date. Far Cry 6 will not be released in February 2021 as planned.

The same fate will run Rainbow Six Quarantine, a title that had no date, but which now shares a launch window with the title inspired by the Cuban revolution. This was clear at the meeting where the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were presented. Ubisoft has reported that both titles will be launched in the next fiscal year, which means that the range opens to a period which runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The reasons for the delay are due to the coronavirus, so they have made the decision to move the calendar to allow developers to offer a more polished product. COVID-19 has caused large teams that work on these kinds of projects to do the same work from home, so there have been important changes in the way large studios work.

Revolution in Yara

Far Cry 6, the new Ubisoft Toronto production, is planned for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. After a fifth installment set in a United States ruled by a sect, the study looks at the Cuban revolution and other conflicts in Latin America to build Yara, an island frozen in time that is led by a dictator. Although Anton Martin’s rise was through democracy, he soon got rid of elections to perpetuate himself sine die. However, the revolution is about to break out.

Rainbow Six Quarantine, meanwhile, was announced some time ago and has not appeared in the last Ubisoft Forward, the digital events they organized to replace their traditional E3 conference in Los Angeles, also canceled by the coronavirus.



