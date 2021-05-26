Far Cry 6 Previews News In A New Teaser Trailer: Presentation Date

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft’s title was scheduled for February 2021, but has been pushed back to an undisclosed date. The revolution is about to break out, the island of Yara lives under the titanic government of Anton Castillo, the charismatic character played by Giancarlo Esposito. He is the antagonist of Far Cry 6, a new installment of the popular Ubisoft saga, which is about to show news. The French company has shown a small teaser trailer, which you can see on these lines. In any case, at MeriStation we will offer information very soon, so be very attentive to the web. As they point out in the trailer, there will be a presentation on May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Announced last year 2020, the next chapter of this shooter will take us to a beautiful island frozen in time. The rise of President Castillo came after an election, but the ruler decided that he would continue in power as dictator. Although he in his own way tries to restore the ancient splendor to Yara, he does it through dictatorial practices, so that the revolution is forged in the streets.

Guerrilla warfare

In Far Cry 6 we handle Dani Rojas, a young woman (or a young man, the user can choose her gender) who is between a rock and a hard place. After everything that happened, there is no other choice but to resort to arms and rise up against the forces of Anton Castillo. The guerrillas will fight with all their might, although the official army has the money, the means and the weapons. The success or failure of actions will depend on how resilient they can become.

Far Cry 6 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. It was initially reported that the launch would occur in February 2021, but Ubisoft Toronto needed more time to polish the gaming experience. How could it be otherwise, the title will have improvements in the new generation, like Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.