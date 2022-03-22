Far Cry 6: Play For Free For A Limited Time This Weekend

Far Cry 6: In addition to the Free Weekend, Ubisoft has announced that the video game and its season pass are on sale. Yara opens to all players in just a few days. Ubisoft has announced a free trial of Far Cry 6, the most recent video game in the saga. It will take place on all platforms it is available on, with the exception of Google Stadia. When? From Thursday March 24 to next Sunday March 27.

Those who wish to participate in this limited-time test have the possibility to pre-load the game starting on March 22 at 20:00 (CET). As usual in the Free Weekend, all the content of the video game will be accessible, which includes the free post-launch missions that have been made available to players for a few months. It should be noted that all the progress made will be transferred to the final copy in case you buy it.

Play the FREE Stranger Things crossover mission starting March 24! Invite a friend to play during the first Far Cry 6 Free Weekend, Mar 24-27, playable alone or in co-op. Celebrate together with 50% off FC6 & 35% off Season Pass! #FarCry6 pic.twitter.com/Mham5tMTp0 — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) March 22, 2022

Far Cry 6 Deals

Ubisoft has also revealed that Far Cry 6 and its season pass will be on sale on different platforms:

Ubisoft Store: Give yourself today and until the end of March: 40% discount as part of the Spring Sale

Xbox: As part of the Xbox Deal of the Week, March 24-28: 50% off all Editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass

PlayStation: As part of the PlayStation Store Deal of the Week, March 23-30: 50% off Far Cry 6 Standard and Gold Editions, and 35% off the Season Pass

Epic Games Store: As part of the Epic Spring Sale: 50% discount on all Editions of the game and 35% on the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store also offers a 35% discount on the Vaas: Madness DLC and a 25% discount on the Pagan: Control DLC.

Stadia: March 24-31: 50% off the Standard, Gold, and Ultimate editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass. From today until March 31: 40% discount on the Deluxe Edition.